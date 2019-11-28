Calderdale College signs up to national mental health and wellbeing charter

As part of its commitment to the mental health and wellbeing of staff and students Calderdale College has announced that it has signed up to a brand new national mental health and wellbeing charter.

Created by the Association of Colleges (AoC) in conjunction with mental health experts, the 11-point charter includes commitments to: Promoting equality of opportunity and challenging mental health stigma; Providing appropriate mental health training for staff; Providing targeted individual mental health support where appropriate.

Read: 17 famous faces that have performed in Halifax over the years

Every year, one in 10 young people experience a mental health problem and one in five young people aged 16-24 experience a common mental illness such as anxiety or depression at any one time.

To add to these facts, 75 per cent of adults with a diagnosable mental health problem experience their first symptoms before the age of 24, meaning Calderdale College plays a vital role in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its students and staff.

As part of Calderdale College’s dedication to mental health and wellbeing, sixteen Mental Health First Aiders have been trained to offer support to staff and students throughout the College.

Read: How to help the RSPCA in Halifax over Christmas

John Rees, Principal at Calderdale College said: “At Calderdale College we recognise that promoting a positive attitude towards mental health and wellbeing is hugely important and we are committed to providing support to all staff and students.

“We are delighted to sign the AoC’s new Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter to demonstrate our long-term pledge to improving mental health and wellbeing within our organisation and the local community.”

Richard Caulfield, Mental Health lead at the Association of Colleges, said: “Every single day colleges like Calderdale College provide a world class education and transform the lives of millions of people. This includes support for both staff and student wellbeing at the right time, in the right place.

"This charter gives colleges the chance to publicly state their commitment to the mental health agenda.”

Read: Why was this Star Wars van seized by police in Calderdale