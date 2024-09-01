Calderdale College students celebrate another year of top T-level results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale College has recorded another exceptional academic year as students received their Level 3 and T-level qualifications.

The second cohort to finish the two-year T-level qualification achieved 100 per cent pass rates in Digital Production, Design and Development, Early Years, and Health.

One student, who has completed his T-level in Administration and Management by achieving a Distinction and is about to start an apprenticeship at Covea Insurance, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the T-level course and I’m really grateful for the support from my tutors.

"They supported me to achieve an excellent grade and I gained so many new skills on the course that will support me in being successful in the workplace.”

Students from Calderdale College

Karl Veltman, deputy principal at Calderdale College, said: “This has been another fantastic year for our students.

"It is our aim to develop and train our region’s next workforce, with our curriculum providing students with real-life industry experiences in their chosen sector.”

The college is continuing to expand its range of T-level courses with the introduction of a Media, Broadcast and Production qualification starting this September at the new gaming and media centre, Mill Studios, based at Dean Clough.

Karl added: “Our T-evel provision is growing year-on-year and offers students a direct pathway into university, higher apprenticeships or employment.

One of the Animal Care students

"With the help of local employers, we are able to provide our students with substantial work placements that develop their skills and knowledge beyond the classroom.

"And this year, we’re delighted to see seven of our Digital T-level students secure higher apprenticeships with Lloyds Banking Group.”