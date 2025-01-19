Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale College and West Yorkshire Police are inviting students to have a brew with a police officer.

Cuppa with a Copper offers students the chance to meet their local neighbourhood policing team on a drop-in basis and have a chat over a brew to raise anti-social or community concerns, and learn more about the police’s role in their area.

The initiative builds on the success of Calderdale’s first dedicated further education liaison officer joining Calderdale College back in September 2023.

PC Steph Robinson – known to students as PC Steph – now spends a portion of her role providing additional support for young people enrolled at the college.

Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime at West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Alison Lowe, helps launch the project at Calderdale College

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime Alison Lowe attended the launch of Cuppa with a Copper to meet students who were benefitting from the service.

Cuppa with a Copper also complements the college’s personal development curriculum, says the college, with students gaining a better understanding of how police initiatives play a vital role in education by raising awareness of local safety issues and crime prevention.

David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “We are committed to fostering a strong sense of community cohesion and making Calderdale College a hub for meaningful connections.

“The Cuppa with a Copper initiative is a fantastic opportunity for students, staff and local police to engage in open dialogue in an informal setting. It not only helps build trust and understanding but also supports a safer, more inclusive environment for everyone in our college community.”