Calderdale College takes top spot for overall student satisfaction in National Student Survey

Calderdale College received an overall satisfaction rate of 100 percent in the survey, in which 324,000 students across the UK participated, giving their honest feedback about their course, college or university.

Of the 385 institutions represented in this year’s NSS, only 10 received an overall rating of 100 percent.

A rich and influential source of information for higher education providers, the survey reflects student responses to 27 mandatory questions, 25 of which were grouped into eight topics. Topics include academic support, learning resources, teaching, management, assessment and feedback, personal development and student voice.

In addition to the overall satisfaction rating, students surveyed also gave their Calderdale College tutors top marks for areas including ‘quality of learning’ and the ‘teaching experience’.

The College also maintained its run of high results across other areas in the survey, reporting 93 percent satisfaction for its ‘learning community’ and 90 percent for the ‘academic support’ given.

Katie Walker, Head of the University Centre at Calderdale College, said: “The NSS survey is an important indicator of the quality of education we are providing, against national standards and the wider landscape of higher education in the UK.