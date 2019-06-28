Calderdale College to be first in borough to offer new qualifications

Calderdale College has been named as one of over 100 providers selected to deliver the second wave of T Levels from 2021, following an announcement by Education Secretary Damian Hinds.

The College will be the only provider in Calderdale delivering T Levels, helping to develop the workforce of the future with high-quality technical alternatives to A Levels.

The new qualifications will combine classroom theory, with practical learning and an industry placement of a minimum of 315 hours, where students will build the knowledge and skills required in industry.

The College will deliver T Levels in both Digital and Health & Science, two key priority sectors within the Leeds City Region and the College’s specialist areas.

Rachael Hennigan, Deputy Principal – Curriculum and Quality at Calderdale College, said: “T Levels will completely transform education and are firmly aligned with our strategy of offering courses that support young people into successful careers.

“Also, by forging this link between education and industry, it will make a huge difference to our local community and give employers the confidence that there are skilled individuals within the region to fill their roles.”

Over the last two years Calderdale College has prepared for T Levels by equipping tutors within Digital and Health & Science with current skills and developing its facilities to industry standards.

This has included collaborating with leading organisations such as Lloyds Banking Group, Covéa Insurance and Calderdale CCG on a number of projects that aim to prepare students for employment.

For more information about Calderdale College’s courses, visit www.calderdale.ac.uk