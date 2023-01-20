Calderdale College welcomes new principal and celebrates good Ofsted report

David joins from Chesterfield College where he served as Deputy Principal.

He has 18 years experience of working in the Further Education sector and is passionate about education for all.

He has a wealth of experience in senior management, strategic planning and cultural transformation.

Calderdale College welcomes a new principal

David’s arrival follows an inspection by Ofsted at the end of 2022 which rated the College Outstanding in Education Programmes for Young People, Adult Education Programmes, Leadership and Management and Behaviour and Attitudes, and Good overall.

The Ofsted inspection report commented on the College’s “dedication to meeting local skills needs” and “supporting students on their journey to employment.”

Calderdale College has also this month welcomed a new Deputy Principal – Quality, Curriculum Development & Student Experience, Karl Veltman, previously Assistant Principal - Curriculum & Standards at Dudley College of Technology.

Andrew Harrison has also recently taken the role of Vice Principal – Corporate Resources from Bury College, where he was Deputy Principal – Finance and Corporate Services.

These latest members join Ebrahim Dockrat MBE, Director of Commercial Services & Partnerships, to complete the Senior Leadership Team which oversees the strategic direction of the College and reports to the Board of Governors.

David Malone said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Calderdale College which has recently been commended by Ofsted for its ambitious curriculum and consistently effective

teaching.

“The College has a long-established reputation within the community for helping to change the lives of students through its progressive and supportive learning environment. Having supported my previous colleges to achieve Good and Outstanding judgments by Ofsted, I am ready to be leading Calderdale College into the next chapter of its journey. I look forward to bringing my vision and further cementing its place as a top provider of education and training in the region.”

Peter Clark, Chair to the Corporation, added: “I am delighted to welcome David to the College, to complete our experienced Senior Leadership Team.

“Calderdale College continues to deliver a strong and innovative curriculum that is focused on students and apprentices developing the skills they need to be successful in their future employment.

