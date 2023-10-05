Calderdale Council: Councillors and residents clash over closure of road near a Halifax school
Some Halifax residents say they have not been consulted over the closure of Moorfield Street in Savile Park, which has been shut as part of the School Streets initiative.
A School Street is a road outside a school with a temporary restriction on cars and other vehicles at school drop-off and pick-up times with the aim of creating a safer, healthier and pleasant environment for everyone.
But speaking at a meeting of Calderdale Council, residents claimed the School Street being trialled at Moorfield Street has become permanent without consultation.
The claim was rejected by cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, who insisted residents had been consulted and would continue to be.
Ann Beckworth – on behalf of the residents – said a July 2021 survey proposing an experimental road closure at the school was not delivered to many residents.
And requested information from the council about which streets were received this was not forthcoming, she said.
“Even so, this morphed into a permanent closure without consulting any residents whatsoever,” she claimed.
Coun Lynn (Lab, Park) said In July 2021 the council conducted a survey with residents, parents of pupils attending the school and school staff which received 57 responses about a School Street.
Coun Lynn said 63 per cent of residents who responded supported the proposal, 72 per cent of parents and 100 per cent of school staff.
She said the survey was sent to Moorfield Street, Eldroth Road, Emscote Avenue, Eldroth Mount, Rockfield Terrace, Walsh’s Square and Mellor Street.
Coun Lynn said further letters advising of the start date of the scheme were sent to the same addresses in January 2022, with residents being advised they could feed back any concerns or comments via a dedicated email address.
In June this year further consultation was undertaken with all residents of those addresses, she added.
“Further door knocking exercise is planned with the ward councillors and all feedback in relation to the scheme will be considered by the governing body who will make a decision on the future of the road closure,” she said.