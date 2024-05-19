Calderdale Council: Ofsted's rating and feedback for how Calderdale Council supports borough's children
Since inspections informed the authority the services needed improving around 15 years ago, things had changed a great deal, said Calderdale Council cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services.
He added the high degree of cross-party support had contributed to the latest rating,
“We are really proud of our ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, and of all the children and young people, families, staff and partner organisations that have played a part in this brilliant achievement,” he said.
“We want all Calderdale children to have the best start in life.
“We want to reduce inequalities so they can have hope and aspiration and be who they want to be, now and in the future.
“The heartwarming comments from the inspectors, and from the children in our care, are confirmation that we’re doing the right things to protect them and help them live safe, healthy, stable, happy and successful lives.
“The feedback is also helping us to know where we need to improve.”
The inspection report said: “Since the last inspection in 2018, leaders have continued to maintain and, in most areas, improve practice.”
There are two areas where improvements can be made, said the inspector – the response to 16- and 17-year-olds who present as homeless, and the quality and impact of personal education plans to progress children’s educational attainment.
The report said: “Integrated early help services provide excellent support and children positively benefit from their intervention.
“Strong senior management oversight provides children with early and consistent permanency planning, so children live in stable homes, and this is a strength.”
