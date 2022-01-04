Calderdale education chief Amanda Bennett presented with her OBE from Prince Charles
Amanda Bennett, CEO of Great Heights Academy Trust, was presented with an OBE by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on December 15.
This was for Amanda’s services to education in West Yorkshire. As CEO of Great Heights Academy Trust Amanda oversees the achievement of pupils in five schools in three West Yorkshire Local Authorities: Bowling Green Academy, The Greetland Academy and West Vale Academy in Calderdale; Carlinghow Academy in Kirklees; and Raynville Academy in Leeds.
Amanda has written to thank all the staff in the Trust, the Trust and Academy Governors and the parents of pupils for their past, present and ongoing support. She now looks forward to what they can further achieve together in the future.
Jamie Stuttard, Principal of Bowling Green Academy in Stainland, was thrilled to hear about Amanda’s award.
He said: "Everyone at Bowling Green Academy is delighted that Amanda's services to education have been recognised in this way. She has consistently been at the forefront of the academic landscape regarding new national programmes and practices, and has positively affected the lives of many, many children.”