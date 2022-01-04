Calderdale education chief Amanda Bennett presented with her OBE from Prince Charles

Amanda with Prince Charles. Photo: Crown copyright

This was for Amanda’s services to education in West Yorkshire. As CEO of Great Heights Academy Trust Amanda oversees the achievement of pupils in five schools in three West Yorkshire Local Authorities: Bowling Green Academy, The Greetland Academy and West Vale Academy in Calderdale; Carlinghow Academy in Kirklees; and Raynville Academy in Leeds.

Amanda has written to thank all the staff in the Trust, the Trust and Academy Governors and the parents of pupils for their past, present and ongoing support. She now looks forward to what they can further achieve together in the future.

Jamie Stuttard, Principal of Bowling Green Academy in Stainland, was thrilled to hear about Amanda’s award.