Calderdale grammar school ranked in the top ten schools in the north of England

A Calderdale school has be been ranked in the top ten of best performing schools in the north of England.

The table has been revealed in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2020.

The North Halifax Grammar School, Halifax, made it into the top ten state secondary schools in the North of England

The 27th edition of Parent Power identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results.

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s best schools.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.

The top 10 state secondary schools in the North of England

1. Ripon Grammar School, Ripon

2. Skipton Girls’ High School, Skipton

3. Ermysted’s Grammar School, Skipton

4. Fulford School, York

5. Archbishop Holgate’s School, York, York

6. Silverdale School, Sheffield

7. Heckmondwike Grammar School, Heckmondwike

8. Beverly High School, Beverly

9. Tapton School, Sheffield

10. The North Halifax Grammar School, Halifax