Calderdale headteacher's retirement will be "end of an era" for Halifax school

After a distinguished career in education a Halifax headteacher is retiring at the end of term.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Hodges, headteacher of St Malachy's Catholic Primary School, Illingworth, will be saying goodbye to staff and pupils this month.

Her departure marks the end of an era for the school, where she has been a guiding force, an inspiring leader, and a beloved figure for staff, students, and families alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Hodges, headteacher of St Malachy's Catholic Primary School, Illingworth, will be saying goodbye to staff and pupils

Beginning her educational career in Bradford, Mary has served Catholic education across Bradford, Calderdale, and Kirklees for 38 years, spending the longest period, 17 years, as headteacher at St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy in Brighouse.

Towards the end of her career, Mary took on the Executive Headship of both St Malachy’s and St Joseph’s.

This year, she became full-time headteacher at St Malachy’s, where she has overseen a substantial improvement in KS2 SATS results and a recent positive Ofsted inspection.

Oliver Harper, Deputy Headteacher of St Malachy's Catholic Primary School, said: “Mary is deeply caring and consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing and safety of pupils, families, and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She goes above and beyond to support both academic achievement and personal growth in every individual.

“She feels deeply honoured to have served the communities of her schools over the years.

“We are all immensely grateful for her leadership, and the legacy she leaves in the hearts and minds of everyone she has encountered will live on.

"Her impact will never be forgotten.”

Mary looks forward to the next chapter, joining her husband Anthony in retirement, and is already planning her next adventure abroad.