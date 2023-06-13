Ryburn Valley High School, in Sowerby Bridge, has won the School of Character Quality Mark Plus Award, recognising the school as one of the top schools nationally for character education.

The award is given to schools and colleges that can demonstrate that they take an explicit, planned and reflective approach to the cultivation of positive character qualities in their pupils in the interests of the wider community.

It is awarded by the Jubilee Centre for Character and Virtues after an intensive inspection.

This is the second time the school has earned the accolade, which was first awarded in 2019.

Character Education in schools is the wider personal development of a child which goes beyond gaining excellent academic results, and aims to instil key characteristics and values such as resilience, honesty, motivation and humility.

Triestina Bozzo, Assistant Headteacher and Director of Quality and Innovation, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students.

"They are shining ambassadors for the school and have the motivation and social awareness to want to go out into the world and make it a better place.