Calderdale high schools: Here are all the latest Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Mytholmroyd, Lightcliffe, Rastrick, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden
Parents of Year 6 children across Calderdale are currently deciding where they want their youngsters to go to high school.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
The deadline for applying for a secondary school place is soon – October 31 – and offers will be made on March 1, 2024.
To apply, parents need to visit Calderdale Council’s admission site at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/schools-and-learning/schools/admissions and submit their top preferences.
Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for all of Calderdale’s public schools.
For more details reports, visit Ofsted’s website.
