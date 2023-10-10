News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale high schools: Here are all the latest Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Mytholmroyd, Lightcliffe, Rastrick, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden

Parents of Year 6 children across Calderdale are currently deciding where they want their youngsters to go to high school.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The deadline for applying for a secondary school place is soon – October 31 – and offers will be made on March 1, 2024.

To apply, parents need to visit Calderdale Council’s admission site at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/schools-and-learning/schools/admissions and submit their top preferences.

Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for all of Calderdale’s public schools.

For more details reports, visit Ofsted’s website.

Trinity Academy Halifax in Holmfield, Halifax, was rated Outstanding in 2013

Trinity Academy Halifax in Holmfield, Halifax, was rated Outstanding in 2013 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

North Halifax Grammar School in Halifax was rated Outstanding in 2011

North Halifax Grammar School in Halifax was rated Outstanding in 2011 Photo: subm

The Crossley Heath School in Savile Park, Halifax, was rated Good in 2023

The Crossley Heath School in Savile Park, Halifax, was rated Good in 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge was rated Good in 2023

Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge was rated Good in 2023 Photo: Jim Fitton

