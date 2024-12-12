Ofsted has commended a Rastrick nursery and rated it ‘Outstanding’.

The education watchdog said children at Smarties Nursery, on Field Top Road in Rastrick, “develop a wealth of new knowledge and skills

in readiness for school”.

In a report published this week following an inspector’s visit last month, there is high praise for the nursery’s team, who it says “show warmth and affection towards children, who are excited to attend”.

The report says: “Staff's expert teaching and inventive educational programmes are inspired by their wealth of qualifications, outstanding mentoring from leaders and extensive professional development opportunities.

"Staff methodically plan a limitless curriculum that motivates children to the highest level.”

It says there is a strong focus on outdoor learning, while staff “skilfully weave in early mathematics, and older children demonstrate exceptional language, self-care skills and behaviour”.

The nursery is described as a “joyful and nurturing environment” where children feel happy, safe and secure.

"Staff have an in-depth understanding of each child, how they learn and their next steps in learning,” says the report.

"They work tirelessly with other professionals and parents to help children to catch up in their development. “

There was applause for a wide range of extra-curricular activities, outings and visitors; how well children's communication skills and physical development are promoted; the extensive opportunities for children to recognise their own and others' uniqueness; and the promotion of wellbeing and a healthy diet.

"Staff are excellent role models,” the report adds. “They praise children constantly and instil important social skills, such as respect and kindness.

"Staff work in excellent partnership with parents. They share expansive information and plan activity sessions and many events, such as first-aid training and children's graduation.”

Manager of Smarties Nursery, which is part of Polaris Multi-Academy Trust, Clare Gibson said: “We are so proud to have maintained our Outstanding grading.

"This achievement reflects the passion and dedication of our amazing team, who work tirelessly to create a loving and engaging environment for our children.

"We know how important accessible, affordable childcare is for local families, and we are delighted to offer an exceptional standard that many nurseries simply can’t compete with.”