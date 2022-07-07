Calderdale nursery shuts after 'Inadequate' Ofsted

Inspectors for the watchdog said children at Bouncing Bobbies Private Day Nursery, on Burnsall Road in Brighouse, were "happy and settled" but there were safeguarding concerns.

In its report, Ofsted said it would be taking enforcement action and ordered the nursery to carry out three steps relating to safeguarding training and recording accidents.

The nursery owner has since decided to shut Bouncing Bobbies.

The report said: "The provider has arrangements in place for the supervision and support of staff. However, these arrangements have failed to identify weaknesses in staff's safeguarding knowledge and understanding.

"The provider has a safeguarding policy but staff do not implement this. They do not contact the relevant authorities immediately when dealing with a safeguarding concern. This places

children at risk of harm.

"The provider has failed to notify Ofsted of significant events, which may affect the suitability of the early years provider. This includes any person who cares for, or is in regular contact with, children on the premises.

"This is a breach of the requirements of their registration and does not promote children's safety and wellbeing.

"The provider does not keep written records of all children's accidents or injuries, and first-aid treatment given."

The report also said children make "good progress in their learning and development", staff provide activities which are varied and inviting, and staff know children and their families well.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: "The words in the Ofsted report aren't a true reflection of the setting.

"We made a home from home for the children, especially with it being so small.