Calderdale primary school could shut

A Calderdale primary school could close.

Tuel Lane Infants School in Sowerby Bridge may shut and merge with an expanded site at Christ Church School on Park Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet members have agreed to approve consultation on the proposal.

Councillors heard that both schools have issues with a falling roll but already co-operate in close partnership and share an executive headteacher.

With the Tuel Lane building needing at least £400,000 spending on it, the money would be better spend expanding Christ Church, said cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson.

Coun Wilkinson, in whose ward the schools are, told colleagues: “The proposed re-organisation offers a sustained, educationally-sound and financially responsible path forward.

“It’s strongly supported by the leadership and governing bodies of both schools.

“It ensures high quality primary education will continue for local families while avoiding un-necessary capital outlay at a time of tight council finances.”

Coun Adam Wilkinson

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said the schools already collaborated on the curriculum and transition between key stages.

Creating a single “all through” primary school for children aged three to 11 would offer greater continuity teaching, shared resources and improved pastoral care, with more efficient use of staffing and facilities, leading to better long-term value for money and securing the school’s sustainability.

As the schools are currently linked but not in a federation, the headteacher had to work with two governing bodies, two schemes of finance and two inspection regimes, he said.

Tuel Lane needed money spending on its fabric urgently, including it needing a new roof, and if money were committed but it failed, its liabilities would fall to the council.

There would be knock-on effects for Christ Church as it relied on Tuel Lane for its own pupil intake, cabinet members heard.

While Tuel Lane is a community school, Christ Church is Church of England voluntary aided, but the proposal respected the identities of both and staff and parents would be consulted over governance changes.

A six-week consultation is now expected to run from June 9, with cabinet expected to consider responses and decide on the next step in September.