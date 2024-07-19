Calderdale primary schools: Fire engine visit to Calderdale school helps drive home dangerous parking message to parents

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
A fire engine helped demonstrate just how dangerous thoughtless parking can be at a Calderdale school.

After complaints about inconsiderate parking outside The Greetland Academy, on School Street in Greetland, the emergency vehicle was called in.

Police, firefighters, community wardens, ward councillors and parking officers teamed up for the exercise in the hope of boosting safer parking.

Their message was clear – if a fire engine or other 999 vehicle could not get past badly-parked cars, it would be delayed and may not be able to reach its destination.

Tackling school run parking problems outside Greetland Academy. Neighbourhood co-ordinator Daisy Wilde talks to a driver, and a fire engine tests the space between parked cars.Tackling school run parking problems outside Greetland Academy. Neighbourhood co-ordinator Daisy Wilde talks to a driver, and a fire engine tests the space between parked cars.
Tackling school run parking problems outside Greetland Academy. Neighbourhood co-ordinator Daisy Wilde talks to a driver, and a fire engine tests the space between parked cars.

One of the ward councillors for the area, Coun Paul Bellenger, said the operation was a success.

"Many parents were spoken to and advised on the importance of emergency vehicles needing room to get through if attending an emergency but also children being able to cross the road safely.

"One parking ticket was issued for parking on double yellow lines and two people were spoken to by the police for mounting and driving on the pavement outside the school.

"The scheme is mainly educational by explaining the importance of time when an emergency service needs to get to someone, and that poor parking could cost those important seconds.”

Tackling school run parking problems outside Greetland Academy. From the left, councillors Paul Bellenger and Christine Prashad, district support officer Gav Whiteman, PCSO Buxton and PC Parkinson, community wardens Zaheer Aslam and Ray Jackson and neighbourhood co-ordinator Daisy WildeTackling school run parking problems outside Greetland Academy. From the left, councillors Paul Bellenger and Christine Prashad, district support officer Gav Whiteman, PCSO Buxton and PC Parkinson, community wardens Zaheer Aslam and Ray Jackson and neighbourhood co-ordinator Daisy Wilde
Tackling school run parking problems outside Greetland Academy. From the left, councillors Paul Bellenger and Christine Prashad, district support officer Gav Whiteman, PCSO Buxton and PC Parkinson, community wardens Zaheer Aslam and Ray Jackson and neighbourhood co-ordinator Daisy Wilde

Anyone who has concerns about dangerous parking in their area should contact Calderdale Council’s parking services team via email at [email protected].

