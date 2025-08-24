Calderdale primary schools: Halifax school celebrates 'best ever' SATs results
Students at Abbey Park Primary Academy – one of 13 primary schools sponsored by Northern Education Trust – have achieved some of the school’s best ever Key Stage 2 results, with 85 per cent of children achieving the combined standard in reading, writing and maths in 2025.
The trust says the academy has also shown huge improvement in the number of students reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, rising from 57 per cent in 2023 to 85 per cent in 2025.
And the percentage of students reaching the higher standard in reading, writing and maths is being celebrated, with 33 per cent of students overall achieving the higher standard in English reading and 26 per cent in Maths.
Natasha Searby, principal of Abbey Park Primary Academy, thanked the students and staff for their efforts and commitment.
“I’m delighted that the hard work and commitment of our students has been rewarded with these outstanding results,” she said.
"It makes their effort and dedication worthwhile, and I’d like to thank the staff for their continued passion for ensuring the children in our care succeed.”
Jane Wilson, chief executive of the trust, added: “Students and staff are to be congratulated for these results, and should be very proud of what they’ve accomplished.
"They have all worked extremely hard to achieve these results, which reflect the dedication and commitment they have shown.
"They are moving on to the next stage of their education with the best possible foundation to succeed.”