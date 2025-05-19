Ofsted inspectors have congratulated a Halifax primary school where they say children are proud to attend and staff are proud to work.

Whitehill Community Academy, in Illingworth, has maintained its ‘Good’ rating following a visit from the education watchdog.

The school has undergone “significant changes” in leadership and staffing, as well as implementing new policies and a new curriculum, since joining Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) in January 2024, said the inspectors’ who visited.

“The school is seeing the positive impact of these changes,” said their report.

"Pupils in this school behave well and are happy and well-mannered.

"Staff have high expectations for behaviour and academic achievement. Pupils respond positively to these.

"They are ready for the next stage of their education.”

There are many opportunities for personal development and leadership roles, the report added, and pupils feel safe in school, using “call

it out” boxes to raise any concerns.

"Pupils are proud to attend Whitehill Community Academy,” said the report.

The inspectors remarked on the “strong start” children in the early years make and how the school supports parents to know how

to help pupils with their learning at home.

Pupils learn to read quickly and any pupils who need additional support with reading receive it, the report added.

"Staff receive training in their specific teaching areas and subjects. They have strong subject knowledge,” it said.

"Staff are proud to work in the school. The staff team feels well supported by leaders at all levels.

"Trustees and governors have a wide range of skills and expertise. They support and challenge the school to continue improving.

"The shared vision of all leaders ensures high ambition for all pupils.”

To improve further, the inspectors said the school should continue to implement planned changes to the curriculum so that pupils can recall their learning across all subject areas.

Principal at the school Chris Kimberly said: “We’re delighted that Ofsted has recognised the hardworking and dedicated community here at Whitehill - our staff, pupils, and families.

"Children told inspectors they are ‘proud to attend Whitehill,’ and we couldn’t be prouder that this reflects our ambition for every child who walks through our doors.

“We’re particularly proud of Ofsted’s thoughts on our early years provisions and believe this reflects on our thoughtful curriculum planning and commitment to giving every child the best possible start.

"Early learning is a key focus at Whitehill, and the report gives us strong validation in our work and that children are nurtured, challenged, and well-prepared for the next stages of their education.”

“We know this is just the beginning of our journey toward continued success. Ofsted is one important benchmark - but we also know that a truly great education is measured in many ways.

"It’s fantastic to see our commitment to our children recognised.”

From September this year, Whitehill Community Academy will be known as Trinity Academy Whitehill, marking its full integration into Trinity MAT.

The Ofsted inspectors visited the school in April, with their report published this month.