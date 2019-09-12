Calderdale Pupil Referral unit becomes part of academy trust

The Calderdale Pupil Referral Unit has become part of an Academy Trust.

As of August 1, Calderdale PRU joined the Impact Education Multi Academy Trust and became The Whitley AP Academy.

Mick Kay CEO of the Trust said: “Our Trust is on a mission to improve the life chances of all of our students and we are pleased to welcome the students and staff of Whitley AP to our Impact family.

"We believe that our partnership with The Whitley AP Academy will play a major role in delivering our mission to have a lasting impact on the futures of the young people in our care.”

The Academy will continue to provide split site alternative provision for Key Stage 2, Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 pupils across Calderdale.

The KS2 provision has moved to the Heath Campus at Savile Park. The Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 provision remains at Holmfield and continues to be the Head Office for the Academy.

Phillip Hannah – Headteacher of The Whitley AP Academy said “The Governors, staff and myself are looking forward to this exciting new phase in our development.

"Being part of the Impact MAT will afford us the opportunity to develop our expertise and share good practice across the MAT, therefore providing the quality education our pupils deserve. Throughout the process of our conversion Mick Kay and his team have been incredibly supportive.

"They are fully invested in the education and care we provide to some of the most vulnerable young people in Calderdale.”

The Calderdale Pupil Referral Unit was previously a split-sited school working with primary (Stepping Stones on Occupation Lane) and secondary (The Whitley Phoenix Centre on Moorbottom Road) age pupils referred from schools across Calderdale.

The Unit aimed to provide a secure, safe and happy environment where pupils, parents and staff work together to establish positive behaviour, good learning and achievement, and healthy attitudes.