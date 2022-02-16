Calderdale pupils get involved in tree planting

Pupils from a Calderdale school have been getting involved in nature by joining a tree planting project.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:00 pm

Year six pupils at Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy in Sowerby Bridge spent a windy morning planting trees in Stainland.

Children and staff enjoyed helping the local environmental group ‘Treesponsibility’ to plant a woodland strip in Stainland.

As part of their Forest School provision, the school has worked with ‘Treesponsibility’ over a number of years and planted approximately 1000 trees in total.

The tree planting work supports carbon capture, soil improvement and flood management as well as creating habitats for wildlife.

