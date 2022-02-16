Calderdale pupils get involved in tree planting
Pupils from a Calderdale school have been getting involved in nature by joining a tree planting project.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:00 pm
Year six pupils at Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy in Sowerby Bridge spent a windy morning planting trees in Stainland.
Children and staff enjoyed helping the local environmental group ‘Treesponsibility’ to plant a woodland strip in Stainland.
As part of their Forest School provision, the school has worked with ‘Treesponsibility’ over a number of years and planted approximately 1000 trees in total.
The tree planting work supports carbon capture, soil improvement and flood management as well as creating habitats for wildlife.