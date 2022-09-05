Calderdale school celebrates 50th anniversary in style

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and staff at Old Earth Primary School, on Lower Edge Road, have been visited by former students and teachers to share their memories of the school from over the years.

The school also welcomed parents and members of the community for festivities including a performance of ‘Elland Feud’ – written and produced by staff and children from Year 6.

The celebrations included music teacher Jill Lambert leading the school choirs in performing several songs special to the school, including the school song ‘Old Earth in My Heart’ - written by Brighouse’s Roger Davies - and a special 50th anniversary song written by Ms Lambert.

Pupils at Old Earth Primary School in Elland gathered in this 50 shape to celebrate their school's special anniversary (Photo by Simon Edlestein)

All pupils have been learning about the history of the school, which opened in August 1972 with 200 children and just seven teachers.

Over the years it has grown and now has 15 classes, plus two nurseries, and more than 70 staff working there.

The children have worked with volunteers from the Greater Elland Historical Association, Cromwell Bottom and members of St Mary’s Church to learn more about the local area and its history.

And they were each given a 50th anniversary bear, funded by the schools PTFA.

All of Old Earth Primary School's pupils were given a special bear to mark the anniversary