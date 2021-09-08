Calderdale school children learn how to stay safe on the web thanks to home care company

School children learn how to stay safe on the web thanks to local home care company

The educational resources include a book called ‘Caught in the Web’, which deals with issues surrounding internet safety and cyber bullying, as well as various online activities which encourage pupils to make sensible choices.

These fun and interactive books follow the story of Barney Eagle and Echo Squirrel who live in Treetop Forest, and have been developed to help pupils in key stage 2 deal with difficult issues in PSHCE and Computing lessons.

The resources are distributed by the Police Community Clubs of Great Britain, and local groups or businesses can choose to fund these resources for local schools, to help spread awareness about cyber safety. Home Instead has funded resources for 60 pupils at The Greetland Academy.

Teacher and computing lead at The Greetland Academy, Johnathan Pascall said: “We are very grateful for the e-safety books donated by Home Instead Calderdale. Staying safe on the internet is so important for children, especially as they become more and more active online. Most children go online everyday so it’s important that they know how to do this safely to avoid putting themselves in harm’s way.

“The books are a great way to help children understand the dangers of the internet in a fun and interactive way, putting key tips in the form of a story which they can learn from.”

Julie Ingham, marketing and community engagement officer at Home Instead Calderdale said: “We were very happy to be able to fund these educational books for a local school, helping the children learn about the internet and how to stay safe online in an increasingly digital age.