Calderdale school closures: Halifax school announces it will be shut tomorrow because of snow
Several schools have been shut all day and more have closed early.
Now North Halifax Grammar School has announced that it will be closed tomorrow because of the weather.
It has posted: “Due to the adverse weather conditions forecast and the current weather situation, we have taken the decision to close the school tomorrow – Friday, February 9. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
An amber weather warning for snow is in place until 6pm today and a yellow warning is in place until 6am tomorrow.
Heavy snow is being forecast until around midnight.
