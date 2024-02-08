News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale school closures: Halifax school announces it will be shut tomorrow because of snow

A Halifax school says it will not be opening tomorrow because of the snow.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
Several schools have been shut all day and more have closed early.

Now North Halifax Grammar School has announced that it will be closed tomorrow because of the weather.

It has posted: “Due to the adverse weather conditions forecast and the current weather situation, we have taken the decision to close the school tomorrow – Friday, February 9. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Many schools have been closed todayMany schools have been closed today
An amber weather warning for snow is in place until 6pm today and a yellow warning is in place until 6am tomorrow.

Heavy snow is being forecast until around midnight.

Keep up to date with all the latest snow news on the Courier’s website.

You can find out about businesses and services which are closed HERE

