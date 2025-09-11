Calderdale school dubbed "safe haven" for pupils praised for making improvements in latest Ofsted report

St Malachy's Catholic Primary has been dubbed "a safe haven" where "pupils' safety and well-being are prioritised" in its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors say pupils are happy and grow in confidence at the school, based in Illingworth, and that classrooms are calm and productive places thanks to the positive relationships between staff and students.

The school was told it required improvement at its previous inspection, but the new report says pupil behaviour, the curriculum and teacher training have all got better.

How the school deals with incidents of bad behaviour or bullying is praised by inspectors, as is the provision of reading.

Head teacher Oliver Harper with pupils at the school

The school's approach to tackling pupil absences is commended in the report, but inspectors say persistent absenteeism is still too high.

Other areas still requiring improvement include identifying gaps in pupils' knowledge, not teaching content as planned in a logical order, "affecting how well knowledge is built up over time", and "too many pupils moving on to secondary school without the skills and knowledge they need to be successful".

Particular praise is reserved for the school's early years provision, which the report says offers a "bright and engaging environment", ensuring that children flourish.

Pupils also have a good understanding of equality, healthy relationships and the dangers of the internet, the report says.

Relationships between staff and their superiors are strong, inspectors say, and there is an effective hierarchy that promotes accountability and responsibility.

Oliver Harper, who took over as head teacher in July, said: "We are incredibly proud of this Ofsted report and the many wonderful things Ofsted has recognised about St Malachy’s.

"It reflects the journey our school has been on and the dedication of our children, staff, and families who make our community so special. Inspectors highlighted our caring and inclusive ethos, the positive relationships that create calm and productive classrooms, and the improvements in behaviour that help pupils feel safe, supported, and happy to learn.

"We are especially pleased that our early years provision was praised so highly. From the very start, children flourish in a bright, engaging environment where they develop confidence, curiosity, and a love of learning that prepares them well for Year 1 and beyond.

"Our strong focus on reading was also recognised, along with the support we provide for pupils with SEND, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed.

"Ofsted has captured the nurturing spirit of St Malachy’s and the high ambitions we hold for every pupil. While we know there is still more to do, particularly in embedding our curriculum and improving attendance, this report shows we are firmly on the right path.

"We are excited to continue this journey together, helping every child become the very best version of themselves."