Calderdale school forced to partially close after illness outbreak

A Calderdale school has been partially closed due to an illness outbreak

Park Lane Academy has been forced to close the school to some pupils due to staff members coming down with an illness.

Park Lane Academy in Exley

This has resulted in the school closing to year seven and eight pupils.

The Academy is open to Year nine, ten and eleven students as normal.

The school is part of the multi-academy trust South Pennine Academies.

South Pennine Academies is recognised by the Department of Education as an Academy Sponsor.

Sponsors are held accountable for improving the performance of their schools and this involves taking responsibility for their performance and financial arrangements.

The trust is led by Jane Acklam OBE who is the Chief Executive Officer and Accounting Officer for the trust.