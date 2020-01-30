Calderdale school forced to partially close for second day after norovirus outbreak

A Calderdale school has been partially closed for a second day after an outbreak of norovirus.

Park Lane Academy has been forced to close the school to some pupils due to staff members coming down with an illness.

Park Lane Academy in Exley

This has resulted in the school closing to year seven and eight pupils.

The Academy is open to Year nine, ten and eleven students as normal.

Mr Atkinson, principal of Park Lane Academy said: “We have had two confirmed cases of Norovirus in the school and, following NHS guidelines, moved quickly to deep clean the part of the school affected. It means we have closed the school to year seven and eight students on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 January.



“The team at the school are working with staff and parents to monitor and manage the situation.

"We have implemented measures across the school, which include cleaning IT equipment and making antibacterial gel available in every classroom. We encourage any student with sickness not to come into school.”

The school, which isl is part of the multi-academy trust South Pennine Academies, hopes to be open as normal on Monday.

South Pennine Academies is recognised by the Department of Education as an Academy Sponsor.

Sponsors are held accountable for improving the performance of their schools and this involves taking responsibility for their performance and financial arrangements.

The trust is led by Jane Acklam OBE who is the Chief Executive Officer and Accounting Officer for the trust.