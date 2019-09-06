Calderdale school issues warning after youngsters approached by 'unknown male' in a car

A Calderdale school has issued a warning to parents and carers after two youngsters were approached by an unknown man in a car.

The alleged incident happened on Monday evening. in the Rishworth area.

A letter was sent out to parents at St John’s CE Primary School in Rishworth on September 4.

In the letter seen by the Halifax Courier, the head teacher Mrs Mrs Joanna Wasyliw said: "It has come to our attention that on Monday evening, two students from Rishworth Independent School were walking home, when they were approached by an inknown male in a car.

"Thankfully they acted in a sensible manner and got home safely.

"The incident was reported to West Yorkshire Police and they will be providing higher visibility in the area at key times before and after school."

The school also advised that older pupils with parental permission to walk home from school remain with firends where possible, keep to the main, well-lit routes, not to engage with strangers and never to get into an unknown vehicle.