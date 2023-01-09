The school was ranked sixth on the list in the 2023 The Sunday Times Parent Power League Tables.

Linda Waugh, Principal at Wainstalls School said: “I am delighted and extremely proud that Wainstalls School has been named as one of the best state primary schools in the North of England!

"This is an outstanding achievement and is testament to our fantastic, resilient and hardworking children, our dedicated, professional and conscientious team of staff, our amazingly supportive parents and our committed, ambitious team of Governors/Directors.

"Working so positively and successfully together to ensure that every child in our school aims high and achieves their full potential, encapsulates our school motto that 'Together We Can!”

Other Halifax schools that were included in the list were All Saints' Church of England School at 13th and Warley Town School at 22nd in the North of England.