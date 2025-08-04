Two weeks dedicated to fundraising at a Halifax school has collected more than £10,000.

The Crossley Health School raised the cash during its annual ‘Fundraising Fortnight’.

The two weeks kicked off with a non-uniform day, which raised nearly £1,000 alone.

There was then a two-day student-led marketplace, where pupils created and ran their own stalls.

Students and staff also took part in a colour run across Savile Park Moor, sponsored by Dean Clough, O&C Management Ltd, Northern Arts Factory, Covea Insurance and Kumon Halifax Central.

Many students undertook their own fundraising efforts, including bake sales, sponsored silences, canal swims and community barbecues.

Proceeds will be split between improving school facilities and supporting four charities – Overgate Hospice, Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Noah's Ark Centre and St Augustine’s Centre.

The top fundraisers were given exclusive access to two of the most off-limits areas in school – the basement and the clocktower.

They got to sign their name in these usually out of bounds areas, becoming part of the school’s history.

A spokesperson for the school said: “At Crossley Heath School, the spirit of philanthropy is deeply rooted in our history.

"We were founded in the 1800s by the charitable Crossley brothers, who created the school as both an orphanage and a place of learning.

"Today, we strive to keep that legacy alive by instilling in our students the importance of giving back, even if you don’t have much yourself.

"We’re immensely proud of our students, staff, families and sponsors. It ended our school year on a massive high, and we’re already looking forward to seeing what next year’s Fundraising Fortnight will bring.”