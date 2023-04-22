Calderdale school pupils collect 20 bags of rubbish as they clear up their village
Children from a Calderdale school collected a staggering 20 bags of rubbish when they carried out a tidy-up in their village.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
The Year 3 children from Lightcliffe CE Primary School, which is part of the Abbey Multi-Academy Trust, carried out a litter pick around The Stray and surrounding areas.
As well as picking up the rubbish, the children conducted a litter bingo survey, provided by the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, of the types of rubbish they collected.
Calderdale Council provided all the equipment.