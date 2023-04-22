News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale school pupils collect 20 bags of rubbish as they clear up their village

Children from a Calderdale school collected a staggering 20 bags of rubbish when they carried out a tidy-up in their village.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read

The Year 3 children from Lightcliffe CE Primary School, which is part of the Abbey Multi-Academy Trust, carried out a litter pick around The Stray and surrounding areas.

As well as picking up the rubbish, the children conducted a litter bingo survey, provided by the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, of the types of rubbish they collected.

Calderdale Council provided all the equipment.

Children from Lightcliffe CE Primary School who took part in the litter pickChildren from Lightcliffe CE Primary School who took part in the litter pick
Children from Lightcliffe CE Primary School who took part in the litter pick
