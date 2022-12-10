Calderdale school ranked among the north's best in Sunday Times' Parent Power guide
North Halifax Grammar School has again been named as one of the best secondary schools in the north of England.
By Tom Scargill
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
In the Sunday Times’ Parent Power guide to the country’s best secondary schools, North Halifax Grammar is named as one of the region’s best, ranked in fourth place.
Andrew Fisher, the school’s executive principal, said: “I am delighted that the hard work of the students and staff has been recognised in this way. The achievement is even more remarkable given all the disruption of the last two years.”