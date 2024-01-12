Calderdale school rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted as reports says it is "at the very heart of the community”
Old Town Primary School, near Hebden Bridge, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the team of inspectors from the education watchdog who visited the school back in November.
Their report said “pupils thrive at Old Town Primary School” and that they are “actively engaged in community life, whether performing
locally as members of the large school choir or displaying their artwork in local exhibitions.”
“Through a carefully planned and well-taught personal development curriculum, including an exciting range of guest speakers in assemblies, pupils develop a strong understanding of personal rights and responsibilities, the beliefs of different faiths and how to keep themselves safe.
"This aspect of their education is helping to shape their actions and views of the world.”
The report also said that leaders have “strong systems to ensure that pupils attend school regularly” and that they are “are able to offer support
for families, when needed”.
Headteacher Jo Buckley shared the school’s excitement at being awarded Outstanding: “This is quite a task for a small primary school and it is, without doubt, a joint achievement.
"Families, staff, Governors, volunteers and – most importantly – the children, have worked together to create a school to be really proud of.
"Whilst outstanding is a fantastic achievement, we will not rest on our laurels.
"We will continue to improve and to create the best possible educational experience for the pupils of Old Town Primary.”