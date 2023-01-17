News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale school set to create a 'living wall' in their playground to promote biodiversity and the environment to pupils

A Calderdale school will put a £250 voucher towards creating a ‘living wall’ in their playground.

By Tom Scargill
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 9:16am

Pupils and staff at West Vale Academy were visited by John Brennan, managing director of Glove Consulting, who visited the school to present it with a £250 garden voucher.

The voucher was won by the school’s Trust, Great Heights Academy Trust at a conference last year.

Amanda Bennett OBE, CEO of the Trust, told John that Great Heights was entering an exciting growth period with three more schools soon to join, making this a good time to talk with new partners like Glove, a leader in effective Trust development, about positive next steps.

From left: Amanda Bennett - Trust CEO, Remy, Elliot and Sam, John Brennan - Glove Consulting, Robin, Laura Horsfall - school principal
Laura Horsfall, principal at West Vale, explained: “We would like to extend the benefits of our current garden area to the everyday experience of all our children.

"Living walls help children to feel calm and secure and are educationally beneficial. They help children understand biodiversity and are also good for the environment.”

Members of the school council from years two to six asked John questions about Glove Consulting and told him why they were excited about the school’s plans for how to spend the garden voucher.

Calderdale