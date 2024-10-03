Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Copley Primary School has been rated good in all areas in its latest Ofsted report.

It was praised as a school that "truly feels like a community" and for the strong relationships between staff and pupils.

The report says there is mutual respect, trust and kindness between staff and pupils, and that pupils display good manners to each other and respect the rules of the school..

Inspectors found there are an increasing number of pupils at the school with special educational needs, and that they said they felt understood and valued.

Head teacher Sarah Hemingway with pupils at Copley School

Pupils are taught a curriculum that is ambitious and well planned, the report says, and both staff and pupils see reading as important.

Staff give children in the early years provision a positive start to their education.

Pupils there quickly learn to follow routines in and around the classroom, the report says, and staff insist upon and model high expectations around behaviour.

The early years curriculum is ambitious and carefully planned, inspectors say, and children learn to work cooperatively and considerately alongside each other.

The report says the school works closely with parents of children in early years, especially around the importance of good attendance.

Pupils emerge from school with a strong moral and social compass, the report says, and they enjoy their roles as anti-bullying ambassadors, school librarians and lunchtime monitors.

The management structure of the school is praised too, while the report says parents speak very positively about the work of the school and its leaders.

However, the report also says the school needs to do more to prevent gaps in some pupils' knowledge, particularly in phonics.

Head teacher Sarah Hemingway said: “I am pleased for the children, staff and local community that we have been rated as good in our recent inspection, which took place in the final week of the summer term.

"It is over 10 years since our last inspection and in the context of everything our young people have been through over recent years, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

"The report describes some of the great things we have been doing and the positive experiences and opportunities available to our pupils.

"We are very proud that the inspection team saw what a community school Copley is and how our children develop as rounded individuals in a climate that is safe, secure and happy.

"I would like to thank the children, staff and our local community for their continued support to ensure Copley School is the best it can possibly be.”