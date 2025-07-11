Planning permission is being sought for a new special school due to open in Calderdale next year.

An application has been submitted to Calderdale Council by Restorative Social Care Services (RSCS) to construct a two-storey extension to the school in Elland.

Northgate School, on Northgate, is due to open in 2026, says a design and access statement submitted with the application.

Permission was granted in 2020 for the change of use of the building from day nursery to a “mixed use of a home for the care of two children with two resident carers and a special school”.

The new school is opening in Elland

Then in 2021, planning consent was granted for alterations to the building including a new mezzanine floor and a single storey extension to allow the establishment of a school.

The design and access statement says: “The background to the request is that the school, due to open next year, lacks appropriate storage space and would also benefit from some additional toilets/a medical/first aid room.

"RSCS is a privately-owned, small care provider, currently operating in West Yorkshire.

"It was established in 2016 to supplement the existing services provided in the North West by the well-established and reputable Inspire organisation.

"RSCS offers a range of bespoke intimate care and support services for both looked-after children and vulnerable families in need.

"The model of services provided by RSCS allows it to be dynamic and flexible in its partnerships with local authorities, providing tailored packages of care and support for children, young people and their families.

"It is hoped the extension will be acceptable to the council to allow this important new facility to be established,” the statement concludes.