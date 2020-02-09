Calderdale schools closed for a second day as clean up continues after devastating floods

A number of schools in Calderdale have been forced to close for a second day as they recover from the floods brought by Storm Ciara.

Two young boys sweep up mud from around the war memorial as residents begin clearing up following severe flooding beside the River Calder (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

These are the schools which have announced they are shut on Monday.

Central Street Infant and Nursery School

Burnley Road Academy

Riversdie Junior School

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Todmorden CE (VA) J, I & N School

