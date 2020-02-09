Calderdale schools closed for a second day as clean up continues after devastating floods

A number of schools in Calderdale have been forced to close for a second day as they recover from the floods brought by Storm Ciara.
A the clean up operation continues for businesses and home, schools in the Calder Valley have been forced to close for a second day.
READ MORE: See in pictures how Storm Ciara has devastated homes and businesses in Calderdale
These are the schools which have announced they are shut on Monday.
Central Street Infant and Nursery School
Burnley Road Academy
Riversdie Junior School
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Voluntary Academy.
Todmorden CE (VA) J, I & N School
READ MORE: These pictures show how the Mytholmroyd community has rallied after floods devastated the village