Calderdale schools: Dates announced for 'long overdue' rebuilding work at 11 schools in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Brighouse and Elland
One of Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn’s first tasks when he was elected in July was to seek assurance that cash pledged under the last Government for the rebuilds was still on its way.
Now he says he has had dates confirmed for when the work will start.
In April 2025, work will begin at Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School in Elland; Shade Primary School in Todmorden; The Brooksbank School in Elland; The Calder Learning Trust in Mytholmroyd; Todmorden High School and Walsden St Peter’s CE (VC) Primary School.
And in April 2027, work will start at Central Street Infant and Nursery School in Hebden Bridge; Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge; Stubbings Infant School in Hebden Bridge; Todmorden CE Junior, Infant and Nursery School; and Woodhouse Primary School in Brighouse.
Mr Fenton-Glynn said: “Since the election in July, one of my greatest priorities for Calder Valley has been education, in particular securing long-overdue funding to rebuild local schools that have been deteriorating for decades.
"I’m delighted to say this week I received confirmation from the Department for Education that all projects where schools have previously been identified as being in need of refurbishment or rebuilding will go ahead.”
Work on Castle Hill School in Todmorden has already begun, he added.
“Even in the toughest of times, I’m so pleased the critical importance of this work for our children's future has been recognised.
"I’ll continue to fight for what Calder Valley needs in Westminster.”
