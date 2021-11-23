Calderdale schools facing Covid-19 dilemma over Christmas fairs, shows and nativities

Calderdale Council Director of Public Health Deborah Harkins

Calderdale Council is continuing to advise schools to follow the guidance it issued last month, which includes limiting visitors and considering holding events online, rather than face-to-face.

The advice was prompted by alarming rates of Covid-19 among children and increased pressure on health services.

The council says rates of coronavirus cases in kids have dropped, resulting in a “significant” increase in school attendance, since the guidance was issued.

It is reviewing the extra measures every two weeks but, with a high demand on health and social care continuing, the advice is staying in place for now.

Director for Public Health, Deborah Harkins, said: “The overall case rate in the borough is stable at around 250 per 100,000 and local health and care services are still experiencing high demand.

“The positive impact on attendance and pressures on health and care services have led us to recommend that schools continue to follow the existing advice around the use of additional measures

“The advice is being reviewed fortnightly and schools will continue to consider their own situation and implement the most appropriate measures for their setting.

“Individual schools are also carrying out careful assessments of their own festive activities and working hard to ensure that the season can be enjoyed safely. The council continues to support schools in their decision making and offers advice to help keep children and staff as safe as possible.”