Calderdale schools: Former headteachers return as Calderdale primary school celebrates 150 years
St John’s Primary Academy in Clifton is 150 years old this year, and has been holding all kinds of celebrations.
Pupils enjoyed a week of activities which included welcoming back several former headteachers who delivered assemblies, providing a unique insight into what school life was like during their time at the school.
Students have also been delving into the school’s rich history by investigating old photographs and comparing them with the current environment, and taking part in walks around the school grounds and Clifton village to find out about the the changes that have taken place in the community over the last 150 years.
And youngsters have created a time capsule, burying it in the school grounds so that future generations can have a glimpse into present-day experiences.
Concluding the festivities was a school disco and also a 150th anniversary ball.