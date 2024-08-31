Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax high school and Calderdale primary school have been given planning approval to ramp up their security with some new fencing.

North Halifax Grammar School has suffered from a number of vandalism acts and damage to two school mini-buses and wanted to boost the school’s defences accordingly.

Minibuses were damaged on January 28, when brake cables were cut and windows smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then on May 7, both vehicles were rolled into the school building.

North Halifax Grammar School

North Halifax Grammar School said the new 2.4 metre fencing was “essential” to provide security for the school.

The metal fencing and gates will provide security where school vehicles are parked overnight and when school is closed, according to the planning documents.

In Luddenden Dene CE Primary School’s case, planning officers heard various types of fencing around the school had become dilapidated, providing no site security to the school.

The Luddenden school was seeking permission for 2.4m perimeter fence and both double and single gates.