Calderdale schools: Halifax secondary school can beef up its security after vandals attacks on mini-buses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North Halifax Grammar School has suffered from a number of vandalism acts and damage to two school mini-buses and wanted to boost the school’s defences accordingly.
Minibuses were damaged on January 28, when brake cables were cut and windows smashed.
Then on May 7, both vehicles were rolled into the school building.
North Halifax Grammar School said the new 2.4 metre fencing was “essential” to provide security for the school.
The metal fencing and gates will provide security where school vehicles are parked overnight and when school is closed, according to the planning documents.
In Luddenden Dene CE Primary School’s case, planning officers heard various types of fencing around the school had become dilapidated, providing no site security to the school.
The Luddenden school was seeking permission for 2.4m perimeter fence and both double and single gates.