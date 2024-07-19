Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Halifax PE teacher has been honoured with a national award.

Daniel Gilpin, from Park Lane Academy, has been awarded a certificate of excellence in the Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School category of the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The awards celebrate the great work that takes place in education every day across the UK.

Mr Gilpin said: “My journey has been a roller coaster of a ride, one that I will never change.

Daniel Gilpin, teacher at Park Lane Academy in Halifax (right) is congratulated on his award by the school's principal Stuart Hillary

"My SCITT training has set me up to succeed in a life of education.

"The resources and staff at Huddersfield Horizon SCITT and Park Lane Academy have been world class and has enabled me to develop, not just as a teacher but as a leader.

"I have been able to inspire the next generation of students and take great pride in what I have achieved in such as short space of time.

"With resilience, ambition, and going above and beyond for the students you will succeed in education.

"Even though education does have its challenges, for me there has been more ups than downs and have been grateful for the journey that I am on and the support around me."

Principal at Park Lane Academy Stuart Hillary added: “Dan epitomises our school and trust values.

"He is a fantastic personality, and much-loved by staff, parents and students.

"His caring and committed approach leads to students' positive engagement in enjoyable but challenging lessons.

"Since joining South Pennine Academies, he has absorbed and grown through the professional development and opportunities within Park Lane Academy.

"This is testament to all Dan's hard worth and passion for education.”