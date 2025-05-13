A Halifax primary school is celebrating an Ofsted report filled with praise.

Inspectors for the education watchdog who visited St Augustine’s C of E School, on Hanson Lane, said they found a school with high ambitions for pupils’ achievement and where children “glow with pride when they talk about their work”.

"Pupils love attending this warm, caring school that is a place of sanctuary for the community it serves,” said their report, which rated the school as ‘Good’ in all areas of inspection.

"Pupils are respectful towards school staff and each other.

"They feel safe because they have excellent relationships with staff.

"Pupils arrive in the morning confident that they will enjoy their day of learning.

"One pupil, echoing the views of many, described the school as ‘a beacon of hope’.”

The inspectors said pupils learn with enthusiasm and there is a calm sense of purpose all around the school.

"Pupils are confident and independent,” said their report. “Their behaviour is positive, both in and out of lessons.

“Pupils talk with enthusiasm about their leadership roles and their contribution to the life of the school.

"Pupils know that they are all equal and are clear that it is okay to be different in this school, and they value diversity.”

The inspectors noted rapid and sustained improvement since the school, which is part of the Learning Accord Multi-Academy Trust, became an academy.

Reading is now a strength of the school, staff work hard to ensure pupils with SEND achieve well, and in the early years, staff consider learning activities in detail so that children learn effectively.

"Pupils manage their behaviour well and take pride in the presentation of their work,” added the report.

To improve further, Ofsted is recommending building on work to increase attendance, as the number of pupils who are persistently absent “remains high”.

The school should also develop the curriculum to build up pupils’ reasoning and problem-solving skills, and ensure the curriculum in the early years explicitly outlines the important vocabulary that children need to learn and understand at each stage.

Headteacher Ruth Lee said: "I am incredibly proud that the hard work of children, staff and governors has been recognised in this report.

"School has been on a rapid journey of improvement which, supported by Learning Accord Multi Academy Trust, has culminated in a report that truly reflects our very special school.

“We are a small but very diverse school and it is wonderful that our ethos, vision and values have been recognised to permeate everything we do.

"The children enjoy our curriculum which has been written to support them from their starting points whilst maintaining very high expectations and they are very proud of their achievements.

"The recognition of this academic development alongside their acceptance, tolerance and respect of others is very special."

St Augustine’s C of E School was recently chosen as the second Calderdale School of Sanctuary.

The award recognises schools that excel in creating a culture of welcome, belonging and solidarity for people seeking safety.