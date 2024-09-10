Plans to demolish an historic Calderdale school and build a new one have been given the green light.

Castle Hill School, at Halifax Road in Todmorden, dates back a century but the fabric of the building has now deteriorated to such a degree that the building is no longer fit for purpose.

Calderdale Council has now given the Department of Education permission to demolish the school, built in 1912, and build a new one on the site.

A further application will have to be approved to build a temporary school to house students during the lengthy construction period, which is expected to be around 18 months.

The suggested location for the temporary school is on green land, formerly a pitch-and-putt course, in the town’s Centre Vale Park.

The replacement Castle Hill School will be funded by the Department for Education (DfE) from the School Rebuilding Programme.

It will be a part two-storey, part one-storey, stone-fronted building in keeping with the local setting, equipped to minimise energy demand using low carbon and renewable energy solutions, say the proposals.

In response to the planning application, nine representations of support and one objection were received.

Castle Hill School, Todmorden, dates back to 1912.

Supporting representations said the loss of the old building will be sad but it is now not fit for purpose, including problems with the roof, and the new building looks refreshing and is much needed to meet the needs of the children.

The scheme is also supported by Todmorden Town Council.

The objecting statement says a heritage building will be lost and claims it is in poor condition due to neglect and criticises the proposed design for the new school as “DofE low quality".

The proposals provoked much social media comment earlier this year.

Responses showed support for the new school as a modern and suitable building but there were also concerns including disliking a “box-like” and “bland” modern design for the new building.

Planners concluded the application meets local and national planning guidelines, subject to some conditions, and on balance the educational benefit of the new building outweighs what would be lost.

The school community consists of 210 primary age pupils, 26 nursery pupils and 30 full-time equivalent staff and it is not envisaged the roll will change.