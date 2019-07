Schools across the area are receiving the results of Key Stage 2 Sats exams today.

The exams tested 10 and 11 year-olds in reading, maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar in May.

The tests have proved controversial. A recent poll by National Education Union found that 97 per cent of the primary school teachers who responded wanted them scrapped.

Let us know how your school did by emailing newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk