The deadline for applying for secondary school places is on Tuesday, October 31
Calderdale secondary school applications: Most recent Ofsted ratings for high schools in Halifax, Mytholmroyd, Brighouse, Lightcliffe, Elland, Rastrick, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden

There are only a few days left for Calderdale parents of Year 6 children to apply for their youngsters’ high school places.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST

Calderdale Council’s deadline for applying for a secondary school place is on Tuesday, October 31.

Offers will be made on March 1, 2024.

To apply, parents need to visit Calderdale Council’s admission site at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/schools-and-learning/schools/admissions and submit their top preferences.

Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for all of Calderdale’s public schools.

For more details reports, visit Ofsted’s website.

Trinity Academy Halifax in Holmfield, Halifax, was rated Outstanding in 2013

Trinity Academy Halifax in Holmfield, Halifax, was rated Outstanding in 2013 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

North Halifax Grammar School in Halifax was rated Outstanding in 2011

North Halifax Grammar School in Halifax was rated Outstanding in 2011 Photo: subm

The Crossley Heath School in Savile Park, Halifax, was rated Good in 2023

The Crossley Heath School in Savile Park, Halifax, was rated Good in 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge was rated Good in 2023

Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge was rated Good in 2023 Photo: Jim Fitton

