Calderdale secondary school applications: Most recent Ofsted ratings for high schools in Halifax, Mytholmroyd, Brighouse, Lightcliffe, Elland, Rastrick, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden
There are only a few days left for Calderdale parents of Year 6 children to apply for their youngsters’ high school places.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST
Calderdale Council’s deadline for applying for a secondary school place is on Tuesday, October 31.
Offers will be made on March 1, 2024.
To apply, parents need to visit Calderdale Council’s admission site at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/schools-and-learning/schools/admissions and submit their top preferences.
Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for all of Calderdale’s public schools.
For more details reports, visit Ofsted’s website.
1 / 4