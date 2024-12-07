A Calderdale high school is celebrating a higher Ofsted rating and highly complimentary report.

Lightcliffe Academy, on Stoney Lane in Lightcliffe, is now rated ‘Good’ in all four assessment areas by the education watchdog.

Inspectors – who visited the school in September and last month, and published their report this week – said the school “shares a unified vision to transform it into one that the entire community can take pride in”.

"That vision is increasingly being realised,” said their report.

"This school is welcoming of, and highly ambitious for, all pupils, irrespective of their background or ability.

"Staff are proud to work at the school. They are excited and empowered by the changes that the school has brought about.

"Older pupils recognise the positive differences in their experiences at school. They speak of the school’s welcoming atmosphere which enables pupils to be themselves.”

The inspectors praised the well-considered and ambitious quality of education, and said most pupils achieve well.

"Most lessons are calm so that pupils are able to concentrate on their learning. Pupils feel safe at school. They are confident to report concerns to a trusted adult,” they added.

Teachers have strong subject knowledge and give clear explanations. They also identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge and adjust their teaching accordingly, said the inspectors.

"The school is determined to ensure that pupils, including the most disadvantaged, achieve success academically,” they said.

"To this end, the school has thought carefully about how to ensure that pupils develop a deep body of subject knowledge so that barriers to future

destinations are removed.

"Alongside this, the school provides rich opportunities that take account of gaps in pupils’ cultural experiences. This has helped to improve pupils’ confidence and has raised their aspirations for their futures.”

The report also described a “calm and purposeful atmosphere” in the school, and said pupils are polite and respectful towards one another, and staff.

To boost its rating further, Ofsted says the school should ensure that staff consistently challenge pupils to take an active part in learning, and that teaching practices support all pupils in learning the curriculum so that they achieve as well as they can.

Lightcliffe Academy’s head Jo Hackett, who joined the school in January 2023, said: “I took up the post of head at Lightcliffe Academy because I could see the brilliance in our young people and how committed and invested our staff are.

"The school has been on a significant journey, and I have always been confident that we could make it a great place for our students to learn and grow.

"This is at the heart of our ambitious vision, and the Ofsted outcome confirms what we have achieved.”

Lightcliffe Academy has been part of Abbey Multi Academy Trust since May 2015.

Helen Pratten and Catherine Garrett, co-CEOs of the trust, said: “We are delighted with the report which recognises the significant improvements secured since the last inspection and the commitment of leaders and staff as a whole to make Lightcliffe the school of choice for the local community.”