Calderdale secondary schools ranked according to GCSE results - 2019 figures

New figures from the Department of Education have revealed the provisional GCSE results for secondary schools in Calderdale.

Schools are graded on their 'Progress 8' scores - a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs). The provisional average Progress 8 score for schools in the borough was 0.03, but some schools performed far better. Only state-funded schools are included in the Progress 8 rankings. These are the provisional Progress 8 scores for schools in Calderdale.

Score: 0.6 (well above average)

1. Trinity Academy, Halifax

Score: 0.55 (well above average)

2. Trinity Academy, Sowerby Bridge

Score: 0.49 (above average)

3. The Halifax Academy

Score: 0.45 (above average)

4. The Crossley Heath School, Halifax

