A Halifax school is celebrating landmark GCSE results.

Park Lane Academy, in Siddal, says this year’s exam results are the “strongest set” in its history.

The proportion of pupils achieving grades 9 to 5 in English and Maths has more than doubled since 2024, and the number of students achieving grades at 9 to 4 has also increased significantly in comparison to previous years.

The progress of all students is up and in line with the progress of students nationally.

Park Lane Academy students celebrating their GCSE results

Principal Stuart Hillary praised the efforts of staff and pupils: “This year’s results mark a real turning point for Park Lane Academy.

"To see attainment at the highest level in our school’s history is a testament to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers, and the support of our families.

“We are proud to have delivered outcomes that show progress rates above national averages in many subjects. Most importantly, our pupils now have the grades to open doors for their future.”

The results show that student progress at Park Lane has risen by more than a full grade since last year, outpacing national trends.

In addition to academic success, Park Lane has achieved above-average attendance for a second consecutive year.

The school also says that exclusion rates have halved for the third year in a row.

There has been a record demand for places at Park Lane, leading to an increased five-form entry intake starting this September.

The academy says it is determined to build on its success and continue raising standards.