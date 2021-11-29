Calderdale short break service for children achieves top Ofsted rating

Linden Brook children’s home has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all aspects of the way it cares for children aged four to 17 with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and complex health needs.

The service offers short breaks during the day and overnight in a safe environment, providing a wide range of support and activities for children and giving parents and carers the opportunity to rest.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “We want all Calderdale children and young people to thrive and achieve their best. Linden Brook is a fantastic example of this ambition in action, and its recent ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating is testament to the way we care for and support local children.

Linden Brook camping experience

“The service has shown great resilience to achieve such a high rating during the pandemic. Well done to the whole team for their fantastic work to give young people the best possible start in life.”

Ofsted praised the Linden Brook team for providing “exceptionally high quality” and “highly individualised” care and support to children.

Before a child’s short stay begins, the manager works with parents/carers, social workers and teaching staff to understand the child’s needs and build positive relationships.

Children take part in a wide range of activities at Linden Brook, which link with their individual plans and offer a wealth of experiences.

For example, during the summer holidays, staff supported children to experience camping within the grounds of the home.